BURLINGTON (CBS) – A shopper at the Burlington Mall is hoping someone can help reunite their daughter with a stuffed animal that has a special connection to her father who is deployed overseas.
Burlington Police shared a note from the customer who admitted “this is a real longshot.”
Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, the young girl lost her stuffed rabbit somewhere in the parking lot or inside the Burlington Mall near the entrance to Legal Seafood. The rabbit is described as brownish gray from the Jellycat collection.
“Normally a lost toy can be very easily replaced but this one is extra special,” the shopper told police. “Her Daddy deployed right after she was born and we got him a little bunny to match her big one at home. The big one says her name and the little one has “Daddy” embroidered on the ear. That bunny saw him through his first deployment and was now watching over her during his second. It would mean more than we could explain to get it back.”
Anyone who finds the rabbit can contact Burlington Police.
