LOWELL (CBS) — The “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a homicide in Lowell was arrested, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office confirmed Monday.
Police had been searching for 53-year-old Anthony Massetti since a man was found dead in a Wilder Street home Saturday evening. He was found in Chelmsford.
According to the D.A., Massetti struck the 51-year-old victim during a fight and the man died.
“The case was referred to the Office of the Medical Examiner who determined [Sunday] that the cause of death was blunt force injuries and that the manner of death was homicide,” said the D.A.
The act does not appear to be random.
Massetti will be arraigned on Tuesday.
