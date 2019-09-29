By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — In the court of public opinion, the New England Patriots are being accused of cheating again.
Thad Brown, the Sports Director at WROC-TV in Rochester, New York, posted a video of two Patriots staffers being yelled at by Bills head coach Sean McDermott ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game in Buffalo. McDermott was not pleased that the staffers were keeping an eye on the end of Buffalo’s warmups.
McDermott had some words for the staffers as he shooed them off the field:
Sean McDermott shooing a couple of Patriots staffers off the field who were watching the end of #Bills warmups.
McDermott appears pretty unhappy#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6CV8a0sOQc
— Thad (@thadbrown7) September 29, 2019
Bills Mafia wasn’t too thrilled with the actions of those New England staffers, taking to Twitter to accuse the Patriots of cheating.
Somehow, the Patriots watching a warmup — the same warmup that thousands of fans inside New Era Field also got to watch — is being considered cheating. We’ll see if McDermott has anything to say about the situation after the game.
You must log in to post a comment.