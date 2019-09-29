BOSTON (CBS) — Devin McCourty has played in four football games this season. He has an interception in each of them.
McCourty picked off another pass early in New England’s Week 4 visit to Buffalo, snagging a poorly thrown Josh Allen offering out of the air on the Bills first drive. Somehow Allen didn’t see McCourty as he went deep to Josh Brown, and McCourty undercut the route and returned the pick 19 yards to the 50-yard line.
Four straight games with a pick for Devin McCourty! @McCourtyTwins #GoPats #NEvsBUF
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/jCFDZQj7IX
— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019
With an interception in four straight games, McCourty has tied Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Haynes for the New England franchise record. Haynes had an incredible seven interceptions in four games during the 1976 season.
The Patriots made McCourty’s pick count, too, scoring a touchdown on their ensuing possession. Brandon Bolden ran it in from four yards out for a touchdown, but Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point, so the Patriots only took a 6-0 lead after the interception.
You must log in to post a comment.