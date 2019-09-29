BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots fans got a mixed bag of injury news ahead of Sunday’s road meeting of 3-0 teams in Buffalo.
The good news came with wide receiver Julian Edelman. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Edelman, who suffered a chest injury against the Jets, will play against the Bills.
But Rapoport also reported that running back Rex Burkhead not as certain with a foot injury. Burkhead will be a game-time decision.
#Patriots WR Julian Edelman (chest) will play vs. the #Bills, source said, but his snaps will hinge on how he feels. He may take less than his full allotment. Meanwhile, RB Rex Burkhead (foot) is a game-time decision.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2019
Later in the morning, Adam Schefter updated the Burkhead will likely play.
Patriots’ RB Rex Burkhead, listed as questionable for today due to a foot injury, is expected to play, per league source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2019
Though it’s still early in the season, the winner of Sunday’s game will hold sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a 4-0 record.
