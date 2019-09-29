CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots fans got a mixed bag of injury news ahead of Sunday’s road meeting of 3-0 teams in Buffalo.

The good news came with wide receiver Julian Edelman. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Edelman, who suffered a chest injury against the Jets, will play against the Bills.

But Rapoport also reported that running back Rex Burkhead not as certain with a foot injury. Burkhead will be a game-time decision.

Later in the morning, Adam Schefter updated the Burkhead will likely play.

Though it’s still early in the season, the winner of Sunday’s game will hold sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a 4-0 record.

