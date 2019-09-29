BOSTON (CBS) — Matthew Slater has been in the NFL for 12 seasons, but New England’s special teams ace had never found the end zone. That changed Sunday in Buffalo.
Slater scored his first career touchdown in the first quarter against the Bills, collecting a blocked punt and taking it in six yards for the score. J.C. Jackson came up with the rejection on Corey Bojorquez’s punt, and Slater was in the right place at the right time to scoop up the loose ball and take it in to the end zone.
J.C. Jackson's punt block leads to Matthew Slater's first career TD!#NEvsBUF | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/JiaeNrwHFB
It’s just the second blocked punt touchdown for the Patriots in the Bill Belichcik era. Kyle Van Noy returned a Dont’a Hightower blocked punt for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears last season.
Slater, a longtime team captain in New England, is building an impressive highlight reel to start the 2019 season. Last weekend against the Jets, Slater made an incredible special teams play to down a punt inches from the goal line.
Making plays against the Bills is nothing new for Slater, as he blocked a punt of his own last season when Buffalo visited New England last season.
