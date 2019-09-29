BOSTON (CBS) – Lawmakers in Massachusetts have gone back and forth for years on the issue of a potential distracted driving bill that would ban handheld phone use behind the wheel. A solution may not be far away.
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka (D-Ashland) to discuss the latest on Beacon Hill.
Some lawmakers have been pushing for years to limit drivers to hands-free use of cellphones, but no bill has been passed.
“Texting while driving is illegal now. We passed a bill a long time ago that prohibits texting while driving,” Spilka said. “I realize people are still doing it, and my heart goes out to the families that have been impacted so horribly by this issue. I’ve met with them, and my heart breaks for them.”
The sticking point appears to be the bill’s requirement to collect race, gender and other demographic information about anyone who is stopped for illegal phone use. The big concern over the potential of racial profiling. An apparent compromise between House and Senate negotiators fell apart in late July when key senators refused to sign off on a draft agreement.
“The police do a great job across Massachusetts. But we need to ensure that the data is collected and we can monitor this as well,” Spilka told Keller.
Spilka said she believes a compromise will happen in the near future.
