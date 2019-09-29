BOSTON (CBS) – A man accused of opening fire at Boston Police officers was found dead inside an Airbnb in Jamaica Plain.
The incident began late Saturday night on Wyman Street when officers responded to a domestic dispute.
When police arrived, officers said the suspect fired several shots.
“At one point, this suspect appeared at the front window, smashing the window and brandishing a firearm in the direction of Boston Police officers,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross. “Being in fears of not only the lives of residents in that building, in the neighborhood, and in fear of their own lives, an officer discharged his department issued firearm in the direction of that male suspect.”
Boston Police said 15-20 people, including a senior citizen and a baby, had to be evacuated from the building. Police recovered two guns at the scene.
An investigation is underway to determine exactly how the man died.
