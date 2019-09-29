LOWELL (CBS) — A man is wanted for hitting another man and causing his death in Lowell Saturday night. Police along with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office identified the suspect as 53-year-old Anthony “Tony” Massetti and said, “the public should consider Massetti armed and dangerous.”
Massetti allegedly struck the 51-year-old victim during a fight in a home on Wilder Street and left. Around 5 p.m., police were called to the house and found the man dead. “The case was referred to the Office of the Medical Examiner who determined today that the cause of death was blunt force injuries and that the manner of death was homicide,” said the D.A.
“Police have determined that Anthony Massetti, who is known to the victim, had been at the residence.”
Massetti is believed to be homeless but stays the Lowell area. He uses a bike to get around. The D.A. also said he has a tattoo of “TONY” on his right bicep, Rolling Stones lips on his right forearm and a Dragon on his left forearm.
If you see Massetti, do not approach him.
Anyone with information about Massetti’s whereabouts is asked call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200 or Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121.
