Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed a Shell gas station clerk Friday morning – right across the street from an East Boston police station.
The clerk told police the suspect became enraged when the clerk refused to accept a counterfeit bill. The suspect – Eric Vargas, 32, of East Boston – allegedly reached across the counter, punched the clerk, then stabbed a second Shell employee before running out of the store.
Police arrested Vargas at the scene. Boston EMS treated the employee for minor lacerations.
Vargas is scheduled to appear in East Boston District Court on Monday to face multiple charges.
You must log in to post a comment.