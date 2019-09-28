BOSTON (CBS) — The City of Boston hosted the sixth annual Citizenship Day Saturday, where volunteers helped eligible permanent residents fill out paperwork to apply for naturalization.
Hundreds of volunteer attorneys, law students and community members gathered at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center for the event. It is the largest citizenship workshop in New England and is organized in collaboration with Project Citizenship.
“What’s amazing about this thing is that in eight to ten months they’re going to be able to vote,” said Yusufi Vali, a volunteer at the event. “What it means is they’re gonna be active, civic citizens in this incredible project of America which is democracy.”
In the past five years, more than 1,400 eligible applicants have applied for citizenship at the event.
