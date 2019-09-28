Orioles Hit 4 Home Runs In 9-4 Win Over Red SoxRenato Núñez homered in his second straight game and was one of four Baltimore players to go deep as the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 9-4 on Saturday.

Patriots-Bills What To Watch For: Is Buffalo Legit?The Patriots have put an absolute beatdown on their first three opponents. Doing so for the fourth straight week is going to be much tougher.

Orioles Beat Red Sox 4-1The Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Friday night.

Red Sox Owners Intend To Slash Payroll After 2019 FailureRed Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner intend to slash payroll to get under the luxury tax threshold next season, saying they fired Dave Dombrowski because of differing opinions on how to build for the future.

Pro Wrestling News: Last-Minute Preparations For Wrestling WarAll Elite Wrestling will carry a TV-14; WWE to counter AEW premiere by airing NXT with limited commercials and other pre-wrestling war tidbits.