CONCORD, NH (CBS) — New Hampshire State Police announced Friday that a man has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of a 23-month-old baby.
Douglas Barton, 39, of Loudon, New Hampshire, was arrested in connection with the death of Colton Emery, who died Tuesday in Loudon.
Police said Barton “recklessly caused” the child’s death with “extreme indifference to the value of human life,” and physically assaulted the infant multiple times.
Barton’s relationship to the child has not been identified. No further information has been released.
