BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Police are trying to find the driver who hit a man walking on Main Street and drove away.
Lory Douyon was sitting in her car at about 7 p.m. Thursday when she heard the collision.
“We didn’t know it hit a person, at first, until we realized something huge went flying with a bag in their hand, to the other side of the street,” Douyon said.
A man in his fifties was crossing Main Street when he was hit by the car which took off northbound.
Douyon says it was a small white sedan, maybe light gray. It likely has front end damage.
“It’s tragic what happened. And I hope they catch the guy who did this,” said a man known as Triple D.
The victim, who residents say is well-known in the neighborhood, was severely injured. He is currently hospitalized.
