BRAINTREE (CBS) — WBZ meteorologist Barry Burbank entered the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame Friday.

“It’s a milestone. It is really something,” Burbank said.

In a room filled with broadcast veterans, executive weather producer Terry Eliasen did the honors.

“He’s been on the air at WBZ longer than anyone else in its’ storied history,” Eliasen told the crowd.

Burbank started at channel 4 as a young man in 1978 on a trajectory that would put him at the center of forecasting some of the world’s trickiest weather with a steady hand, a friendly voice and an eye on accuracy.

“It was Hurricane Carol that initiated my fear, my interest and my obsession with the weather,” Burbank said from the podium. “According to my parents, from the day that happened I always watched the sky.”

“Everyone loves him. He’s just a warm personality. You can see that on TV. It’s the same way in real life. That’s why he’s had such a long and successful career,” said WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher, who attended the induction to cheer on his colleague.

“There never was another Barry Burbank. There never will be another Barry Burbank,” Eliasen said. “He tries to get everybody’s forecast right for their backyard, and he takes it so seriously.”

“The most fun is when you get the forecast right, so I’m having fun most of the time,” Burbank said, chuckling.

He’s still going strong, but knows that everything has an ending. “Forty-two years on March 1st. So I don’t know, will it be then, will it be later? Still thinking about it,” he said.

The Hall of Fame accolades for the WBZ family didn’t end with Burbank. Retired videographer Richard Chase received the Pioneer Award for his 40 years of photojournalism.

Dana Hersey from our sister station TV-38 was honored for his long career hosting The Movie Loft, We Don’t Knock and Ask the Manager.

Finally, from WBZ radio, longtime sports reporter Jonny Miller, known for his tough questions and unrelenting love for the Red Sox, rounds out the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.