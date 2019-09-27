Hot Take: NFL's Pass Interference Reviews Are (Mostly) WorkingThe anger geared at the mechanism for replay review of pass interference was not entirely justified. That's because the new process for reviewing pass interference is ... dare I say ... actually working.

Patriots-Bills Week 4 Predictions: Who Remains Unbeaten After Clash In Buffalo?The Patriots are 3-0. The Bills are 3-0. It's going to be one wild scene in Buffalo this weekend.

Meet The Trio Of Tight Ends The Patriots Worked Out On ThursdayThe Patriots are 3-0 and are a wagon to start this season. They do have one glaring need on the roster, though, as they look to fill a massive void at tight end.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 4: Daniel Jones A Top Option Against Redskins?The Fantasy Football Today crew tells you why the Giants new starting quarterback Daniel Jones should be in your lineup this week.

Hurley: Dirty Derek Barnett Hit Deserves Suspension, Not Justification From The NFLThe incident was entirely avoidable, and it had nothing to do with the sport of football. As such, the NFL is going to have to take it seriously. Yet the league almost certainly won't.