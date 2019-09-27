LAWRENCE (CBS) – Lawrence High School went into lockdown and students were then dismissed Friday morning as police were called to campus because of what they described as “an anonymous report of a threat of a potential school shooting.”
The nature of the threat is not yet known, but the police chief told WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni it was made online. There are no reports of any injuries.
Several Lawrence and State police cruisers were parked outside the school around 10 a.m. as authorities conducted what they called a “controlled dismissal” classroom by classroom. All students would then be put on school buses and taken home.
All after school activities have been cancelled.
The incident came just hours after 150 homes and businesses in Lawrence were evacuated by a huge early morning gas leak. Students who can’t return home because of that will be taken to an “alternate site,” the school department tweeted.
“The safety of the Lawrence Public Schools is always a paramount concern for both the Lawrence Police and the Lawrence School Department,” Detective Thomas Cuddy said in a brief statement.
The State Police bomb squad and K-9 units are helping Lawrence police search the school.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
