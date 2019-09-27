



LAWRENCE (CBS) – Several homes and businesses have been evacuated in Lawrence due to a major gas leak at South Broadway and Salem Street.

According to Mayor Dan Rivera, it started around 3 a.m. Friday and is also affecting Andover Street to Merrimack Street and Sandborn Street to Parker Street. The entire area was also affected by the devastating 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions.

“We don’t know where it’s emanating from, where the leak started, we know where it was coming out of the manhole at that intersection but we don’t know as of yet the cause,” Rivera told reporters at a news conference.

There have been no fires or explosions. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said one person was taken to the hospital suffering from a “possible heart attack.”

Columbia Gas said service has been shut off in the area and crews are going door-to-door to 146 customers while repairs are being done. A shelter has been set up at the Arlington Middle School.

“We do have to get into each house to make sure no gas has migrated into any of the homes. We will clear each of those homes. We will then shut off the gas line to that home, test all of the lines, determine if and any repairs need to be made, repair those lines and after that we will begin to restore service to customers,” said Columbia Gas of Massachusetts president Mark Kempic.

Kempic said the high pressure gas line where Friday’s leak occurred was installed just last year. The utility will suspend all other work Friday to focus on the Lawrence issue.

“We have isolated the area, as of 5:08 this morning all the gas to this area was isolated and it was shut off, so we have eliminated any immediate concern,” Kempic told reporters. “We were not doing work in that area yesterday.”

“We’re trying to get to the reason why this happened. We’re not there yet,” Rivera said.

According to National Grid, more than 1,300 customers in the area have also lost power because electricity had to be shut off.

Two schools have closed for the day, Lawrence Catholic Academy and the Wetherbee School. There is a two-and-a-half hour delay at Greater Lawrence Tech.

All other schools, including Arlington Middle, are open today. About 200 people are at the shelter in the gym at Arlington Middle School, away from the students.

The North Andover Police Department told WBZ-TV they have been getting calls for an odor of gas in town, but they believe it’s coming from nearby Lawrence.

The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority has cancelled the route 32 and 37 bus service Friday morning because of the gas leak.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.