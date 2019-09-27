LAWRENCE (CBS) – Carleen’s Coffee Shop was one of the last restaurants to reopen after the Merrimack Valley Explosions. It was closed again Friday morning after a major gas leak in Lawrence.
“I’m done – I’m done,” owner John Farrington told reporters outside his diner. “Columbia Gas is blowing me up again for another year.”
The leak Friday morning did not cause any fires or explosions, but gas had to be shut off for about 150 homes and businesses. According to National Grid, more than 1,300 customers in the area have also lost power because electricity had to be shut off.
Carlene’s was closed from Sept. 13, 2018, until Jan. 15, 2019. He said the gas company has abandoned him and hasn’t been returning his calls.
“I’m in debt up to my ears, I’m going out of business and they’re doing it again,” he said. “I’ve had enough, my employees have had enough – we’re done with this.”
Columbia Gas said the high pressure gas line where Friday’s leak occurred was installed just last year. The utility will suspend all other work Friday to focus on the Lawrence issue.
Farrington said many in the area are still traumatized by last year’s explosions.
“To be woken up by gas again, a lot of them still have PTSD from this and now we’re right back in the middle of it again,” he said. “[Columbia Gas] just abandoned everybody, yet we’re still being haunted by them.”
