CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A faculty member at Harvard University returned to her office Thursday to find a note with “obscene” language and “hateful” messages taped to her door, according to a letter from university officials.
The letter said the note “insulted her ethnicity and immigrant status, challenged her right to be at Harvard and wished her ill.” A formal inquiry into the incident is currently underway, according to the letter.
“We condemn this hateful act and all forms of hate speech, and we will answer attacks on members of our community with every resource at our disposal,” President Lawrence Bacow and Dean Claudine Gay wrote.
They declined to share more details about the incident, citing privacy concerns.
