



HARVARD (CBS) – There is something special at the Harvard Alpaca Ranch that you just can’t resist.

The cuteness factor is on overload.

The alpacas are cute, friendly and only slightly pushy.

These animals are Matthew Verrell and his wife Amy’s obsession.

They opened the farm three years ago.

“We really try and educate people about why we raise these animals why we think they are special,” Matthew told WBZ-TV.

And what they say is special, is how these animals make you feel.

“What I really like about them is it really seems bring joy to people, there’s so much bad news in the world. Coming here seeing them and people smiling is great. I feel that’s the biggest service we provide, spreading some happiness,” Matthew said.

The farm is open on the weekends for tours or drop-ins. They are hosting a big celebration this weekend for the National Alpaca Farm Days Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be found on their web site .