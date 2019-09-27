



FRANKLIN (CBS) – The big rivalry between Franklin and King Philip high schools played out under the lights Friday night. From the beginning both sides were smelling victory, but, something else was in the air.

“Now that this is happening, I started wearing bug spray more,” said Franklin cheerleader Ashley Hammond.

The EEE risk in Franklin is listed as moderate and the athletic director says if it was high, this game would have been moved to earlier in the day. The athletic department though has put out continuous reminders to take precautions against mosquitoes.

“Tonight before we came out, we put on DEET. We’re from Grafton and that’s like the highest area,” said Mike Stygles.

Grafton had the second case of EEE or Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the state this year. Now there are 12 confirmed cases; three people have died from the virus.

“Coming here we checked the map and the level of concern was lower and we took our precautions and we’re willing to take the risk,” said Stygles.

That was a thought echoed by many.

“Still you hear about it on the news it makes you concerned,” said another fan from Franklin.

“I am really concerned especially because we are out here at night without our pants on, so we like we try to prevent it by putting our pants on,” said Franklin cheerleader Ava Remillard.

Worries were not going to tackle the enthusiasm for this match-up.

“I’m super excited it’s really fun out here,” said Remillard.

King Philip beat Franklin 26-14.