



LAWRENCE (CBS) – Friday morning’s gas leak is bringing back some scary memories for people in South Lawrence who experienced the fires and explosions from last September.

“I still cry myself to sleep at night. I still wake up smelling to see if I smell gas,” said Cheryl Woods.

Cheryl Woods and her neighbors live only a few hundred feet from Friday’s gas leak on South Broadway. They were trying to make the best of the situation until their power and gas comes back on.

“They said we’re not going to have nothing tonight because it’s right there next to our house,” said Woods.

It was a long day for many South Lawrence residents. More than 150 people were forced to evacuate their homes.

Norah Ortiz woke up after hearing police over the loud speaker.

“I got to work shaking. The kids were nervous cause I woke them up out of a dead sleep it was 4, 4:30 a.m.,” said Ortiz.

WBZ was there as she anxiously returned home for the first time unsure what she’d encounter.

“I just unpacked my emergency bag thinking that OK this is over now I’m going to pack another one and keep it there. I don’t even think I want to stay in South Lawrence to be honest,” said Ortiz.

Columbia Gas says they’re providing hotels for the handful of residents who still can’t get back into their homes.