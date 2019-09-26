DEDHAM (CBS) – A woman died Sunday after she was hit by a car in Dedham. Her family says they are heartbroken and frustrated by the police investigation.
Charlene Lewis, 49, died on Bridge Street while crossing in a crosswalk just after midnight. The Lewis family had just left a function hall where they were having a family celebration.
“I head a boom and I thought it was two cars,” said Zoe Lewis, the victim’s sister. “But when I looked, I seen my sister going up in the air and coming down.”
She remained conscious at first, but died nine hours later at a hospital.
“My biggest frustration is that she’s not here,” said Dedra Lewis Farmer, Lewis’s relative. “Number one, we don’t know what happened. We don’t know where this car came from. Was he speeding? Was he drunk? Was he asleep? Was he texting?”
At first the driver was charged only with failure to yield, but the charges have now been bumped up to negligent vehicular homicide. The family said they have heard nothing from state or local police.
“A wonderful woman has passed away because somebody was speeding and driving,” said Felicia Choice, Lewis’s family member. “It seems that Dedham police did not care.”
Dedham police said detectives have been in touch with the family, but that the department is not commenting.
Charlene Lewis’s family said they don’t want the driver to skate free after leaving such a hole in their family.
