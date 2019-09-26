Comments
WILMINGTON (CBS) – Four Wilmington Police officers were rushed to the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl Thursday afternoon.
The deadly opioid became airborne while officers were booking 31-year-old John Moses of Reading at the Wilmington Public Safety Building.
A Hazmat team secured the building and neutralized the drug.
The officers were taken to Winchester Hospital where they were treated and released.
Moses was charged with possession of a Class A substance and breaking and entry into a motor vehicle.
