WILMINGTON (CBS) – Four Wilmington Police officers were rushed to the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl Thursday afternoon.

The deadly opioid became airborne while officers were booking 31-year-old John Moses of Reading at the Wilmington Public Safety Building.

A Hazmat team secured the building and neutralized the drug.

Hazmat team inside Wilmington Public Safety building after fentanyl exposure (WBZ-TV)

The officers were taken to Winchester Hospital where they were treated and released.

Moses was charged with possession of a Class A substance and breaking and entry into a motor vehicle.

