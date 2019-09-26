Comments
WARHEAM (CBS) – Officers in Wareham wrangled a 300-pound “ham on the lam” Wednesday night. The pot-bellied pig named Brady was on the run after escaping from his home pen.
Police responded at about 7:45 p.m. to Fearing Hill Road, where they were able to lasso Brady with a rescue rope bag from their cruisers after luring him with dog treats.
Brady’s owner arrived on the scene, nearly a mile from the pig’s home.
“Brady was NOT pleased to be put in the bed of the pickup truck to be brought home, but he is now safely back in his pen,” the town’s natural resources department said.
