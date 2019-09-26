STURBRIDGE (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper was hurt when a U-Haul crashed into a police cruiser in Sturbridge early Thursday morning.
The trooper, who has not been identified, was in the cruiser on a road detail on Route 84 west when a rented U-Haul truck and trailer slammed into the vehicle just after midnight. The cruiser was pushed up onto a guardrail and rolled over on its side. The trooper was briefly trapped.
A truck owned by the road construction contractor was also hit by the U-Haul. That driver was not hurt.
Both the trooper and the U-Haul driver were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with what police described as minor injuries. The trooper was treated and released. The driver, who has also not been identified, was still in the hospital Thursday morning, according to State Police.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if the U-Haul driver will face charges.
