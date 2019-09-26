BILLERICA (CBS) – “I try with my friends, because they’re so opinionated over things, not to get into politics,” said Mary Nickerson. She lives in Billerica, one of the few towns in Massachusetts that President Trump won in the 2016 election.
Now that Trump is the subject of an impeachment inquiry, his supporters in this red town say the latest controversy doesn’t change a thing for them. “It’s a waste of time because it seems like it’s biased, big time,” said Brian Dupont.
His comments came after Intelligence Chief Joseph Maguire testified about the whistleblower complaint released Thursday, on Trump’s dealings with the Ukrainian president.
Others in town agree. “I would think that happens a lot of the time,” said Steve Hancock. “I would think there’s a lot of backdoor business we don’t find out about, that’s my feeling.”
Despite the town’s right leanings, like everywhere else, the president has plenty of critics in Billerica too. “I think if they have it documented and they can prove it, I think he should be impeached. I think he’s pushed the limit too many times,” said Nickerson.
But Trump supporters aren’t ready to budge. “Politics aside, I mean business-wise, we’re doing good. Gas prices are down,” said Dupont.
“I’d vote for him again,” said Hancock. “The economy’s great, you know, people are working, and I feel he’s done a decent job.”
You must log in to post a comment.