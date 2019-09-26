BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are at the very least interested in a wide receiver just one day after he was released by the Raiders.
Wait, that sounds familiar.
No, this time it’s not a superstar like Antonio Brown, but the Patriots brought Ryan Grant in for a workout on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The #Patriots didn’t waste much time, working out former #Raiders starting wide receiver Ryan Grant today, source said. He was released this week.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2019
Grant, 28, was released by the Raiders on Wednesday. He had just four receptions for 14 yards this season for Oakland.
A fifth-round pick by the Redskins in 2014, Grant’s best season came in 2017, when he caught 45 passes for 573 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot, 195-pound receiver has caught 123 passes for 1,333 yards and and seven touchdowns in 80 career games for Washington, Indianapolis, and Oakland.
ESPN’s Field Yates also reported that the Patriots worked out a trio of tight ends: Gabe Holmes, Eric Tomlinson and Ben Koyack.
You must log in to post a comment.