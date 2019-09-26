Comments
QUINCY (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van in Quincy early Thursday morning.
It happened on the Southern Artery around 5:45 a.m.
Quincy Police said the 36-year-old man was conscious as he was rushed to Boston Medical Center. The van driver stopped after the crash and stayed at the scene.
The road was completely re-opened around 7:15 a.m. but drivers should expect significant delays in the area.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.