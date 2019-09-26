CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Quincy News


QUINCY (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van in Quincy early Thursday morning.

It happened on the Southern Artery around 5:45 a.m.

Quincy Police said the 36-year-old man was conscious as he was rushed to Boston Medical Center. The van driver stopped after the crash and stayed at the scene.

A man was hit by a van on on the Southern Artery in Quincy Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The road was completely re-opened around 7:15 a.m. but drivers should expect significant delays in the area.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments