TOPSFIELD (CBS) — A tractor cutting hay in preparation for the Topsfield Fair ran over a person Thursday afternoon, according to the Topsfield Fire Department.
Around 3:30 p.m., emergency services were called to Fairview Satellite Parking Lot where workers not employed by the Topsfield Fair were cutting hay for next week’s fair.
The fire department said the person was transported to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been released.
