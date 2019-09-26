CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Topsfield Fair, Topsfield News

TOPSFIELD (CBS) — A tractor cutting hay in preparation for the Topsfield Fair ran over a person Thursday afternoon, according to the Topsfield Fire Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., emergency services were called to Fairview Satellite Parking Lot where workers not employed by the Topsfield Fair were cutting hay for next week’s fair.

(Photo Credit: WBZ-TV)

The fire department said the person was transported to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

Comments