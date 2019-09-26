BOSTON (CBS) — The future is bright for any Patriots fans who prefer seeing the team sporting alternate jerseys.

No, the gorgeous Pat Patriot red jerseys will not be returning to an NFL field any time soon. But the team announced this week that they will be wearing their alternate blue jerseys three times this season.

The Patriots will be sporting those new jerseys:

–In Week 6 vs. the Giants

–In Week 8 vs. the Browns

–In Week 14 vs. the Chiefs

The alternate jersey is the one that debuted in 2016 as the team’s “Color Rush” jerseys for Thursday Night Football. That was the night that Jacoby Brissett led the Patriots past the Texans 27-0 on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots wore them again in 2017 when the Falcons visited, with the Patriots winning that game 23-7.

Even though the Color Rush promotion didn’t officially continue in 2018, the Patriots nevertheless kept the alternate jerseys for their Thursday night game against the Colts in Week 5 of last season. The Patriots won that game, too, 38-24. The Patriots wore the jerseys on national TV a second time last year, when they beat the Packers 31-17 on Sunday Night Football, bringing their record to a perfect 4-0 while wearing the alternates.