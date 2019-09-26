Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The new Orange Line trains are out of service for now. The MBTA said there’s a problem with a door on one of the cars, and they want to replace a part on all the new trains.
The new cars debuted last month. A T spokesperson said fixing the doors comes at no cost to the agency.
The T hopes to have the repaired trains back on the tracks by Monday.
The MBTA has made a $2 billion investment in the Orange and Red Lines. There will be 152 new Orange Line cars in service by 2022.
