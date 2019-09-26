Comments
MEDFORD (CBS) — Twenty Medford police officers have been suspended for not following the department’s policy regarding details at a construction project in the city last year, according to the mayor and police chief.
In a statement, they said an outside investigator reviewed all of the records and presented his finding to the city.
In addition to the suspensions, police said, the officers had to pay back any detail money they made as part of the violation.
