WALTHAM (CBS) – An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered near the Cambridge Reservoir in Waltham. Law enforcement vehicles could be seen alongside I-95 Thursday afternoon.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that the remains have been there for an extended period of time,” Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.
Massachusetts State Police, Waltham police and Cambridge police are also part of the investigation, and the Office of the Medical Examiner has been notified.
No other information about the remains was immediately available.
