BOSTON (CBS) – A 12th human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
A woman in her 70s who lives in Hampden County is currently hospitalized after being diagnosed with the mosquito-borne virus.
Health officials also lowered the death toll from EEE in the state from four to three.
“Based on an incorrect report filed by a hospital, DPH has been notified that the fourth death was improperly reported and the official death count remains at three people as of today,” the DPH said Thursday.
As a result of the new human case, the communities of Agawam, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield and Westfield have been elevated to high risk.
There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 53 at high risk, and 121 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts.
