CANTON (CBS/AP) — The New York attorney general says Dunkin’ Donuts violated state law by not notifying almost 20,000 customers, including more than 2,000 in New York, about cyberattacks on their accounts in 2015 and inadequately warning more than 300,000 customers in 2018 about another attack.
Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit Thursday against Dunkin’ Brands, Inc., which is based in Canton, Massachusetts.
.@dunkindonuts failed to notify nearly 20K customers that their accounts had been compromised & their information & personal funds were in jeopardy.
They sat idly by instead of protecting the security of their consumers, and we're suing to hold them accountable.
— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) September 26, 2019
The suit says the company knew in 2015 that a series of attacks had been made on customers’ online accounts. But it says the company didn’t inform the customers or fully investigate.
The suit says Dunkin’ also kept customers in the dark about the full extent of 2018 cyberattacks.
Dunkin’ Brands Inc. says there’s “absolutely no basis” for James’ suit, that there was an investigation and no account was wrongfully accessed.
