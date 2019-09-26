BOSTON (CBS) — No matter if it’s Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final or a preseason game in September, playing the sport of hockey hurts.
Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka provided the world a blunt reminder of that on Wednesday night … but hey, at least he got a goal out of it.
The 20-year-old forward crashed the net from the right side as a shot was headed on net from the left wing. The puck deflected off the goaltender’s stick, as Mackenzie Black tried to redirect the puck into the corner. It’d have been a successful attempt, if not for the face of Studnicka.
The puck deflected directly to Studnicka’s face, bouncing off his mouth and into the goal.
Clearly in pain, Studnicka grabbed his mouth and skated straight to the bench.
Nobody considers taking a puck to the face to be a great time, but hockey players generally take goals any way they can get them.
