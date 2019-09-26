NFL Partners With Boston-Based DraftKings For Daily Fantasy SportsThe NFL has joined with DraftKings as its provider for daily fantasy sports, moving the league closer to a full embrace of legal sports betting.

Reminder: Tom Brady Is The Most Successful Quarterback To Play In Buffalo This CenturyIn the world of sports, there are 11 million topics to possibly explore at any given moment. Not one of those subjects is as hilarious as the fact that no quarterback has found more success in Buffalo's home stadium than Tom Brady. That includes ... every single Bills quarterback.

Patriots Will Wear Alternate Jerseys Three Times This SeasonThe future is bright for any Patriots fans who prefer seeing the team sporting alternate jerseys.

Bruins' Jack Studnicka Scores Preseason Goal ... Off His FaceNo matter if it's Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final or a preseason game in September, playing the sport of hockey hurts.

Theo Epstein Says He's Staying With Cubs, Not Eyeing Return To Red SoxTheo Epstein says he has no plans of returning to the Boston Red Sox.