



BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston Police officers are being praised after their heroics saved a six-week old infant in the South End.

Officers James O’Connor and Arthur Green were flagged down by the infant’s father in the area of Washington Street and Waltham Street after he noticed the baby seemed to be choking.

When the officers got to the car, the mother handed the baby boy to the officers who immediately noticed he was not breathing. They were able to clear the baby’s airway and he began to breathe again.

Boston EMS took the baby and his parents to a hospital for evaluation.

“That was very nice to know that he was so happy and he was in great spirits because his child was alive,” explained Officer O’Connor.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross was thankful the officers were able to respond so quickly.

“Firstly, I want the parents to know that I’m thinking of them and praying for a speedy recovery for their little one,” said Commissioner Gross. “I’m grateful that my officers were in the right place at the right time and they were equipped with the training and professionalism to help this family in their time of need and save this baby’s life.”