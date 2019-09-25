Comments
WEBSTER (CBS) – A tractor-trailer crash shut down part of Interstate 395 in Webster early Wednesday morning.
The fire department said the truck was travelling on the southbound side of the highway around 3:20 a.m. when it crashed and rolled over into the northbound lanes. Wood spilled from the truck and scattered across the highway. I-395 north was shut down and all northbound traffic was detoured off the highway at Exit 100 in Thompson, Connecticut.
The driver was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.
State Police said there’s no estimated time yet for the northbound opening lanes.
