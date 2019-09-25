BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown is still posting on Instagram, and Tom Brady is still liking Antonio Brown’s posts on Instagram.
Brown, released by the Patriots last Friday, posted an illustrated photo of himself with the caption: “Remember when your back against the wall and the world be against you just wait on The Lord #CallGod #NeverSettleForLess”
Brady must have been scrolling through social media early Wednesday morning, because the Patriots quarterback “liked” the post within a few minutes of it being posted.
It’s all a very odd, very strange situation.
Brown was busy on social media over the weekend following his release by the Patriots, going on a Twitter tirade against the NFL and Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Sunday morning. His tweets about Kraft were deleted shortly after he posted them.
Things should get even more interesting between Brown and the Patriots, as the team reportedly did not pay him a $5 million installment of his signing bonus, which was due on Monday. Brown is expected to file a grievance on the matter, in hopes of collecting his entire $9 million signing bonus from the team.
You must log in to post a comment.