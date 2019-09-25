BOSTON (CBS) — Tacko Fall ventured into the deep end on Wednesday — at least what is usually considered the deep end.
The Celtics big man, who stands at 7-foot-6, made some waves at the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, joining 10 youngsters for an introductory swim class. Some waves and some really big splashes, that is.
TACKO SWIMS!!#Celtics Tacko Fall learns how to kick in the water with kids from boys and Girls Club in Charlestown. He’s a great sport btw#WBZ #Tacko #TackoFall pic.twitter.com/IX1zrPAE9c
— Scott Sullivan (@SliceOfSully) September 25, 2019
The swimmers, Fall included, participated in a number of exercises that worked to increase confidence and breathing techniques while in the water.
“I’m a natural,” Fall said smiling. “I was kicking my legs, I was pushing, I was just having fun with the kids.”
Fall will look to earn a spot on Boston’s roster when the Celtics tip off training camp next week.
