Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Boston News, Sports News, Tacko Fall

BOSTON (CBS) — Tacko Fall ventured into the deep end on Wednesday — at least what is usually considered the deep end.

The Celtics big man, who stands at 7-foot-6, made some waves at the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, joining 10 youngsters for an introductory swim class. Some waves and some really big splashes, that is.

The swimmers, Fall included, participated in a number of exercises that worked to increase confidence and breathing techniques while in the water.

“I’m a natural,” Fall said smiling. “I was kicking my legs, I was pushing, I was just having fun with the kids.”

Fall will look to earn a spot on Boston’s roster when the Celtics tip off training camp next week.

