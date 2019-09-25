



BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts smacked his 29th homer of the season Tuesday night in the second inning. Just a few minutes later though, he smacked his toe off the wall in right field at Tropicana Field, and his evening was over.

Betts left Boston’s wild 12-10 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the bottom of the second with a left foot injury. He banged his toe chasing down a triple off the bat of Delino DeShields, and was replaced in right by Gorkys Hernandez.

It’s the same foot that has given Betts inflammation issues the last few weeks, costing him five games in the middle of the month. Last year’s MVP wasn’t supposed to play Tuesday night, but asked into the lineup to help with Eduardo Rodriguez’s quest for 20 wins. He’ll now get the day off on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if he will play Thursday, but hopefully he will be ready to play during the weekend at home,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.

“It’s fine. Just kind of made it mad,” Betts told reporters after the game. “Kind of jammed it. Just precautionary.”

Boston has two games left against the Rangers in Texas before they close the season with a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.