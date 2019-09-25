CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Gary Schara, Lisa Ziegert


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the 1992 abduction, rape and killing of a Massachusetts teacher’s aide has changed his plea to guilty.

Gary Schara pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Lisa Ziegert (ZEE’-guhrt).

Lisa Ziegert. (Family photo)

Ziegert was a teacher’s aide at Agawam Middle School when she disappeared from her second job at a card and gift store where she was working alone. Her body was found in a nearby wooded area four days later.

The case remained unsolved until the now 50-year-old Schara was arrested in September 2017 after testing confirmed his DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene.

Schara had previously pleaded not guilty.

Gary Schara (Photo Courtesy: Agawam Police)

When the judge asked Schara if he knew he was giving up his right to a jury trial, he said “Yes, I do.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments