ALLSTON (CBS) – A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a tow truck late Tuesday night in Allston.
It happened in the area of Linden Street and Brighton Ave. around 10:30 p.m.
The driver of the tow truck remained on scene.
Boston Police said the cyclist has life-threatening injuries.
The tow truck driver told the Boston Globe that he had the green light. The driver also told the newspaper that the bicyclist, who had headphones on, ran the red light.
The crash remains under investigation.
