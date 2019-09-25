BOSTON (CBS) – A fourth person has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massachusetts.
The Department of Public Health was recently notified by a hospital that an Essex County resident died from the mosquito-borne virus.
The DPH has also confirmed an 11th human case of EEE. A man in his 70s from Worcester County tested positive for the virus. As a result, the communities of Auburn, Charlton, Dudley, Leicester, Southbridge and Spencer have been elevated to high risk.
CHECK: Map Of Communities At Risk
“Although mosquito populations are declining at this time of year, risk from EEE will continue until the first hard frost,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”
There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 46 at high risk, and 122 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts.
