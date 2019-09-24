WEBSTER (CBS) — A man is being held without bail for allegedly using a GPS-tracking device to stalk a woman he had once dated.
Randy Jordan, 36, is in custody on charges of kidnapping, stalking, witness intimidation, destruction of property and resisting arrest.
The woman called Webster police last Thursday morning saying Jordan cornered her outside her car in a parking lot, police said. He was subsequently arrested.
The woman said Jordan, who she had briefly dated last year, had stalked her, followed her in his car throughout the morning and had previously sent threatening text messages to her, police said. Police also found what was later confirmed to be a GPS-tracking device under her car that she believed Jordan had put there.
Jordan is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Dudley District Court.
