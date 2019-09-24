Jerod Mayo Enjoying Life As Rookie Coach Under Bill BelichickIt wasn't all that long ago that a legitimate concern about the 2019 Patriots revolved around the loss of Brian Flores, the rapid hiring and resignation of Greg Schiano, and the lack of humans and clarity among Patriots defensive coaches. Through three games, with a grand total of three points allowed on defense, those concerns have already been turned into ancient history.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: With Saquon Barkley Sidelined, Wayne Gallman An Option At Running BackThe Giants running back is out 4-6 weeks with a sprained ankle. His backup now steps into the spotlight and becomes a fantasy option.

The Patriots' Praise For James Develin Is WarrantedYou do that job long enough, and people take notice. James Develin has certainly earned that attention over the past five years.

New England Nitpicking: Patriots' Run Game Is By Far Their Biggest Weakness Through 3 WeeksIt's not all that difficult to find what appears to be the biggest weakness on this year's team: the run game.

Brad Stevens, Celtics Won't Dwell On Last Season's FailureThe Boston Celtics have not forgotten last year's disappointment. But they aren't going to harp on it with the new season set to begin next week.