BOSTON (CBS) – There are now more ways to watch WBZ, anytime and anywhere. We are excited to announce the launch of CBSN Boston.
This is a first-of-its-kind for the Boston area. CBSN Boston is a 24-7 local streaming network that makes it easier than ever to get WBZ news.
Your local news, breaking news, and weather are now just a tap or click away – on your phone, computer, tablet, or TV.
It’s easy and it’s free.
On CBSBoston.com you will be instantly connected to CBSN Boston in the video player at the top of the page. You can also watch by downloading the free CBS News app.
“Really, quite simply, it’s always on,” said WBZ General Manager Mark Lund. “Anytime there’s breaking news in the marketplace, if somebody wants to find out what’s going on they can watch CBSN Boston and we’ll be covering the story.”
During the week, we will be streaming all of WBZ’s regularly scheduled newscasts, with additional CBSN Boston newscasts at 7 a.m., 1 p.m., and 8 p.m.
“WBZ is the most watch TV station in Boston and we’re certainly a trusted source of news and information,” Lund said. “I think that same standard of excellence is going to exist on CBSN as it does on WBZ-TV.”
CBS first launched the online news service CBSN in 2014, a first among broadcast news outlets. Now CBSN Boston joins the exclusive digital line-up of CBSN, CBSN New York, and CBSN Los Angeles.
You can also watch CBSN Boston on XBox One, Roku, Playstation, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
