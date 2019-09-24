WALTHAM (CBS) – Police believe a stabbing that left two Brandeis University graduate students with serious injuries was a random attack. The 16-year-old suspect is now facing a variety of charges, including assault with intent to murder.
The two women were stabbed repeatedly on Wheelock Road early Monday morning. Both were hospitalized but are expected to survive.
Officers responded to the stabbings around 1:30 a.m. About two hours later, a person covered in blood was breaking into a car on Highland Street. Police believed it was the person involved in the stabbing.
Just after 5 a.m., police located the suspect, a 16-year-old from Waltham.
“Although motive is still unknown, this does appear to have been a random act,” Waltham Police said.
The suspect, whose identity was not released because he is a juvenile, is being held on bail. He is charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
