BOSTON (CBS) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that House Democrats would move ahead with an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
Trump was quick to fire back on Twitter calling the inquiry a “witch hunt” and “presidential harassment.”
Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton voiced his thoughts on the inquiry saying that he agreed with the Speaker Pelosi’s decision, and stated he was already on the side of impeachment.
“I’ve been on the side of having this impeachment inquiry since December of 2017. I was one of the first to say ‘nobody is above the law,'” Rep. Moulton told WBZ-TV’s Liam Martin.
Moulton said President Trump is “alleged to have clearly violated the law in a way that is treasonous” and needs to be held accountable.
When asked if this could backfire on Democrats, Moulton said he did not care.
“This is not about politics, it is so much more important than politics,” Moulton said. “This is about patriotism. It’s about doing the right thing for the country, protecting our national security and upholding the rule of law. That’s the only thing that should matter right now.”
