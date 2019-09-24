Comments
FITCHBURG (CBS) – Investigators have identified the man found dead next to two homemade explosive devices in the rubble of a condominium fire in Fitchburg.
The body of Raymond Jerome was found in his third floor unit of the complex on Beekman Street Monday afternoon, a day after explosions and fire destroyed the converted school.
Sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team Jerome owned his condominium and had recently made threats to the building. It’s not clear yet if the complex was bombed on purpose. The homemade bombs and propane tanks were found around his body.
The explosions and fire forced dozens of people out of their homes and left one woman trapped briefly before firefighters rescued her.
You must log in to post a comment.